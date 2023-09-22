Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Leading from the back [Lawyer Watch]

How far should a lawyer go? [A Lawyer Writes]

UK’s Online Safety Bill to become law, but can it be enforced? [New Scientist] (free, but registration required)

The Online Safety Bill: Calling full time on online abuse in sport? [LawInSport] (free, but registration required)

Guilt, innocence and suspicion [The Critic]

Russell Brand: why it is so difficult for people to come forward with sexual assault allegations [The Conversation]

Crypto Regulation from a Comparative Perspective: A Functional Framework for the Analysis [Oxford Business Law Blog]

David Allen Green: Whatever happened to ‘the best-governed city in the world’? [Prospect Magazine]

Politicians can’t win on illegal migration [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)