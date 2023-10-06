Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Barristers need more free speech, not less [Spiked]
Why Lord Sumption is dangerously wrong about our human rights law [Prospect]
Airlines are being hit by anti-greenwashing litigation – here’s what makes them perfect targets [The Conversation]
A judge named Sue [A Lawyer Writes]
Billionaires spawn a different kind of lawyer story [Law Gazette]
Britain’s Grimm reapers [New European]
Juries must be allowed to give their verdicts without interference [The Guardian]
“Computer says guilty” – an introduction to the evidential presumption that computers are operating correctly [The Law and Policy Blog]
