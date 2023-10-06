PostsRound-up

Best of the blogs

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Barristers need more free speech, not less [Spiked]

Why Lord Sumption is dangerously wrong about our human rights law [Prospect]

Airlines are being hit by anti-greenwashing litigation – here’s what makes them perfect targets [The Conversation]

A judge named Sue [A Lawyer Writes]

Billionaires spawn a different kind of lawyer story [Law Gazette]

Britain’s Grimm reapers [New European]

Juries must be allowed to give their verdicts without interference [The Guardian]

“Computer says guilty” – an introduction to the evidential presumption that computers are operating correctly [The Law and Policy Blog]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news SQE Hub

Regulator tweaks SQE1 marking method

Introduces ‘scaled scoring’ similar to New York Bar

2 days ago
6
news

‘Wow, super diverse!’ Supreme Court pic draws criticism online

Top judges welcome new legal year

3 days ago
17
news

10 top tips for law student freshers

Oxford grad Rhys Duncan gives guidance to new would-be lawyers

4 days ago
4