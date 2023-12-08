Best of the blogs 

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts



Why the Rwanda policy was always likely to fail [Prospect Magazine]

Where power lies [A Lawyer Writes]

Can I put up Christmas decorations in my block of flats? [Times]

Jury conscience, resolving conflicts in space, and the law of Treasure Trove in Scotland [BBC Radio 4]

Human rights obligations in investor-state disputes [Legal Cheek journal]

The evolution of maternity policies in elite sport [LawInSport] (free, but registration required)

Coping with Christmas: should law firms close for the holidays? [The Law Society]

Britain cannot be a place where sex attackers and oligarchs expect to sue their accusers into silence [The Guardian]

Employed Pupillage Blog: Day in the Life of a CPS Crown Prosecutor [Bar Counsel]