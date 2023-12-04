Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Politicians in a city in Brazil passed a law secretly written by ChatGPT – and it’s causing uproar [Euronews Next]

Jewish students ‘faced Hitler jokes’ at London university [The Sunday Times] (£)

ICC prosecutor says Israel must respect international law [Reuters]

Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on US supreme court, dies aged 93 [The Guardian]

Liz Truss to propose law banning biological males from single-sex spaces [The Independent]

Top legal experts to join review of disclosure rules and fraud laws in England [Financial Times] (£)

Motorist overturns parking fine as signs were 6cm too short [The Sunday Times] (£)

“After my architect let me down demanding more money, I turned to AI, which helped me successfully get a building warrant permit here in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿. And considering that English is not my first language, I was blown away! Cost me 0.

No doubt that some jobs are doomed unless people skill up in LLM programming. Sorry to say but soon paralegals may be replaced by AI agents if they don’t learn the tech. Adapt or lose your livelihood.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week:

BEGINNING TODAY: The Legal Cheek Winter Virtual Vacation Scheme 2023 [Apply Now]