PostsMorning round-up

Monday morning round-up

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend


Banksy draws on century-old convention to remain anonymous [The Times] (£)

Scottish court rules UK government veto of gender recognition bill was lawful [The Guardian]

‘The law needs to catch up on student mental health’ [BBC]

Young City professionals ditch work from home as productivity thrives in the office [City A.M.]

Star lawyer Fiona Shackleton’s firm faces legal action from the ex-wife of a Russian oligarch who she helped to win £453 million for in her divorce settlement [Mail Online]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Rwanda policy will stop 99.5% of migrant claims, Home Office says [The Times] (£)

Tax hits highest level on record for Britons as UK also has highest property leviest [Daily Express]

“It’s scandalous that over a quarter of students fail the course. It’s really not very difficult.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week:

TOMORROW: The Legal Cheek December Virtual Pupillage Fair [Apply Now]

Life as a finance lawyer — with Womble Bond Dickinson [Apply Now]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Exclusive: Legal influencer’s law firm goes into liquidation owing over £1 million

Behind Alice Stephenson’s social media glitz and glamour, an uncomfortable reality check

4 days ago
45
news

Covington junior lawyer and Kent Uni scoop wins at Pro Bono Awards

Recognises and celebrates pro bono excellence

3 days ago
news

Rookie error doesn’t have to cost barrister his career

Bar disciplinary shows mercy

3 days ago
6