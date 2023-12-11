Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Banksy draws on century-old convention to remain anonymous [The Times] (£)

Scottish court rules UK government veto of gender recognition bill was lawful [The Guardian]

‘The law needs to catch up on student mental health’ [BBC]

Young City professionals ditch work from home as productivity thrives in the office [City A.M.]

Star lawyer Fiona Shackleton’s firm faces legal action from the ex-wife of a Russian oligarch who she helped to win £453 million for in her divorce settlement [Mail Online]

Rwanda policy will stop 99.5% of migrant claims, Home Office says [The Times] (£)

Tax hits highest level on record for Britons as UK also has highest property leviest [Daily Express]

“It’s scandalous that over a quarter of students fail the course. It’s really not very difficult.” [Legal Cheek comments]

