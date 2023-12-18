Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Nigel Farage slams Travers Smith’s ‘work of fiction’ suggesting he wasn’t de-banked [Express]

Legal threat to Covid Inquiry from children’s rights group over failure to address harms of lockdown [Telegraph] (£)

UK court removes daughter from care of mother who disputed use of expert [The Guardian]

Spiking laws to be strengthened as cases continue to rise [ITV News]

Cardinal convicted of embezzlement in landmark Vatican court case [Financial Times] (£)

The Observer view on Prince Harry’s court victory over Mirror Group Newspapers [The Observer]

Jimmy Lai trial: heavy security presence as landmark national security case begins in Hong Kong [The Guardian]

Judge buys ‘court’ cartoon by Matt for his fellow-judge partner [Telegraph] (£)

Cardiff barrister becomes global bestseller with ‘The Lazy Guide to Happy’ [Herald Wales]

Gwyneth Paltrow court case’s ‘ridiculousness made it captivating’, say creators of new play [Sky News]

“When considering what your time is really worth to you you need to bear in mind the law of diminishing returns. At 5PM you might be happy to sell your time for £30. What about 8PM? 9PM?” [Legal Cheek comments]

