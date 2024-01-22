95 lawyers gain silk status 

Latest comp attracted 283 applications



Ninety-five lawyers have been elevated to the status of King’s Counsel (KC), it was confirmed on Friday.

This year’s competition attracted 283 applicants, the vast majority of whom were barristers. The 2024 success rate came in at 33.6%, slightly down on last year’s 34.1%.

Of those to make grade, 30 are women, 13 declared an ethnic origin other than white, and eight declared a disability.

Just one solicitor secured the KC title this year; Withers’ international arbitration partner Hussein Haeri.

To be considered for the honorific, candidates must cough up an application fee of £1,975, excluding VAT, and a further £3,325 if they’re successful.

The process is overseen by the KC Appointments body which accesses aspiring silks on range of criteria including: advocacy work, cases of substance and complexity, understanding and using the law, and working with others.

