Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Judicial Office slaps down Sunak over Rwanda [The Spectator] (£)
Could the Post Office sue its own former directors and advisers regarding the Horizon scandal? [The Law and Policy Blog]
Common decency vs the Post Office [The New European]
Carr lays down the law [A Lawyer Writes]
The rights of the child? [The Critic]
The inside story of two rape trials: ‘It’s as bad as I’ve ever known it’ [The Guardian]
Explainer: South Africa v Israel at the International Court of Justice [Critical Legal Thinking]
Gaza war: how South Africa’s genocide case against Israel is shaping up [The Conservation]
Halsey and beyond: The Court of Appeal’s discretion on compelling parties to use ADR [Legal Cheek Journal]
Is ‘Brummiephobia’ a hate crime now? [Spiked]
What if Corporate Law Reform was not Timid? Necessary Corporate Reform Beyond ‘Corporate Purpose’ for a Sustainable Planet [Oxford Business Law Blog]
