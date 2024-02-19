Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Pivotal case in UK law begins over climate protest at JPMorgan offices [Financial Times] (£)

£13-an-hour Ecuadorian cleaner is sacked ‘for eating leftover tuna sandwich she found in meeting room’ at law firm which reported £21m profit [Mail Online]

Sunak is ‘squandering Brexit freedoms’ by approving more EU rules [The Telegraph] (£)

Senior lawyer urges UK Labour to tighten disciplinary system after antisemitism row [Financial Times] (£)

From beehive to kitchen table: UK beekeepers call for new law to trace honey’s origin [The Guardian]

Haunted by execution, lawyer who fought to end 200 years of the guillotine [The Sunday Times] (£)

South London mum left her 20-year law career to become a fashion designer [Southwark News]

Watch: Donald Trump rages at ‘crooked’ judge after $355m fine [The Telegraph] (£)

Young Thug trial lawyer Nicole Fegan is arrested on gang charges after posting rapping videos on Instagram and boasting about getting her clients off the hook [Mail Online]

“Impressive, given the bloodbath elsewhere. Maybe this is more a sign of desperation and accepting a seat you don’t want, rather than staying true to your ambitions. Either way, fair play.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events:

TOMORROW: Secrets to Success London — with Ashurst, CMS, Osborne Clarke, Willkie and ULaw [Apply Now]