PostsNews

Regulator takes action against paralegal who misled Pinsent Masons over newly qualified status

Avatar photo

By Rhys Duncan on

Five occasions


A Pinsent Masons paralegal who repeatedly misled the firm about her status as a newly qualified solicitor has been sanctioned by the regulator.

Ketevan (or Katie) Nakaidze worked in Pinsent Masons’ finance and projects group from March 2021 to August 2022, during which time she is said to have “dishonestly misled” the firm about her qualification status on five occasions.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) found that Nakaidze had repeatedly let the firm believe “she either would be or (after March 2022) was a newly qualified solicitor who was waiting for her practising certificate to be issued”.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Nakaidze is now subject to a section 43 order, preventing her from working for a law firm without the SRA’s prior approval.

The regulator said her conduct was deemed “serious” because she “repeatedly and dishonestly” told the firm she was due to qualify and had applied for a practising certificate “when this was not true”.

A spokesperson for Pinsents told Legal Cheek: “Ms Nakaidze originally joined Pinsent Masons as a paralegal, on the understanding that she was expecting to be admitted to the roll of solicitors England & Wales within a few weeks of starting at the firm.”

“As part of our due diligence, we followed up with Ms Nakaidze on several occasions after her start date, the spokesperson continued. “However, it became clear that no application had been made to the SRA. As such, we took immediate action to remove Ms Nakaidze from her post and reported the incident to the SRA.”

Nakaidze was also ordered to pay the SRA’s costs of £600.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Regulator dishes out £13,836 fine to drink-driving solicitor

New approach of linking sanction to salary

Jan 24 2024 10:33am
11
news

Law firm office manager paid herself nearly £1,500 to cover tea and coffee expenses

Regulator takes action

3 days ago
1
news

Solicitor suspended for eight years for jury internet research

Ex-Irwin Mitchell associate spent four weeks in prison 

Jan 23 2024 8:46am
10