Best of the blogs

If uni marks are going up, does that mean there’s a problem? [The Conversation]

Victims’ false expectations [A Lawyer Writes]

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill and the Judicial ‘Disapplication’ of Statutes [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Why has LinkedIn become so weird? [The Guardian]

Scotland’s pound shop Stasi [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Women in prisons deserve better [The Critic]

New legal challenge aims to restrict private gender clinics for teenagers [NewStatesman] (free, but registration required)

Schrödinger’s Lawful Act Duress: Dead or Alive? [Oxford Business Law Blog]

