Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
If uni marks are going up, does that mean there’s a problem? [The Conversation]
Victims’ false expectations [A Lawyer Writes]
The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill and the Judicial ‘Disapplication’ of Statutes [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Why has LinkedIn become so weird? [The Guardian]
Scotland’s pound shop Stasi [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Women in prisons deserve better [The Critic]
New legal challenge aims to restrict private gender clinics for teenagers [NewStatesman] (free, but registration required)
Schrödinger’s Lawful Act Duress: Dead or Alive? [Oxford Business Law Blog]
