Best of the blogs

What does the Scottish Hate Crime and Public Order Act really say? [The Critic]

Rishi Sunak’s empty human rights threat [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Leaving the ECHR is a bloody fight Sunak must be prepared to have [iNews]

Can the Edinburgh Fringe survive the Hate Crime Act? [Spiked]

Gaza war: countries selling Israel weapons are violating international law – legal expert [The Conversation]

Lawyers’ letter based on error: International Court did not find ‘plausible risk of genocide in Gaza’ [A Lawyer Writes]

Artificial Fiduciaries [Oxford Business Law Blog]

Veuve Clicquot colour trade mark about to be cancelled? [The IPKat]

