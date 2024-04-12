PostsRound-up

Best of the blogs

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts


A Lawyer Dies. Is Big Law To Blame? [Vivia Chen Substack]

When is it ok to lose a (novel) case? [Lawyer Watch]

Free speech in free fall [The Critic]

Climate change is not a matter for human rights law [The Spectator]

The ‘E’ in ESG: How to tackle emission disclosures [Legal Cheek Journal]

Can the Edinburgh Fringe survive the Hate Crime Act? [Spiked]

Deepfake porn: why we need to make it a crime to create it, not just share it [The Conversation]

Will UK leave the ECHR? [A Lawyer Writes]

The world court will rule on Germany’s support for Israel. That shows how geopolitics has changed [The Guardian]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news SQE Hub

SQE exam fees to rise again amid student discontent

SRA says assessment 'continues to perform well'

2 days ago
10
news

Ex-Mishcon solicitor apprentice demonstrated ‘utter disregard’ for employment tribunal

Judge not impressed

1 day ago
11
news

Scrapping degree requirement will create more pupillage-less grads, Bar Council warns

Response to BSB proposals

2 days ago
11