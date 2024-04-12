Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
A Lawyer Dies. Is Big Law To Blame? [Vivia Chen Substack]
When is it ok to lose a (novel) case? [Lawyer Watch]
Free speech in free fall [The Critic]
Climate change is not a matter for human rights law [The Spectator]
The ‘E’ in ESG: How to tackle emission disclosures [Legal Cheek Journal]
Can the Edinburgh Fringe survive the Hate Crime Act? [Spiked]
Deepfake porn: why we need to make it a crime to create it, not just share it [The Conversation]
Will UK leave the ECHR? [A Lawyer Writes]
The world court will rule on Germany’s support for Israel. That shows how geopolitics has changed [The Guardian]
