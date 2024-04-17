LegalEdCon 2024: First batch of speakers announced 

Law training experts join influencers, academics and mental health charity leader at Legal Cheek’s annual in-person conference

The first group of speakers for LegalEdCon 2024 has been officially unveiled today as excitement builds for Legal Cheek’s annual in-person conference next month. Secure your place.

LegalEdCon returns as an in-person event at Kings Place, London on Thursday 16 May. Now in its seventh year, the conference will bring together learning & development and graduate recruitment teams from over 150 leading law firms and chambers, along with top academics and other prominent industry figures. It will be an action-packed day dedicated to learning and networking.

The speakers (first batch) 🎤

• Patrick McCann, Chair of City of London Law Society Training Committee

• Aikanah Robinson, Legal Cheek AI Ambassador

• Jane Robson, CEO at the National Association of Licensed Paralegals

• Lucy Dolan, Early Talent Manager at Gowling WLG

• James Catchpole, Associate Professor and Head of Professional Programmes at City, University of London

• Omotayo Anifowoshe, ‘The SQE Babe‘ legal influencer

• Elizabeth Rimmer, Chief Executive of LawCare

• Megan Hulme, Founder of ‘It’s All Hearsay‘ and associate at Mishcon de Reya

Further speakers will be announced each week in the run up to the conference.

Over the course of the day-long conference, through a series of short talks and panel discussions, the speakers will explore a range of topics at the forefront of legal education and training. This will include examining issues surrounding the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), going beyond the hype associated with solicitor apprenticeships, and a deep dive into skills gaps in law from a professional development perspective.

Other topics up for discussion will be artificial intelligence and innovation, before concluding with a special key note featuring several high-profile solicitors and solicitors-to-be who are making their mark through social media.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with LexisNexis and The City Law School as silver sponsors.

Final Release tickets are now available. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.