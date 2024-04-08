Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Law firms urged to introduce overworking ‘trigger warnings’ to protect mental health [The Telegraph] (£)

Women’s rights barrister faces suspension for accusing judge of ‘boys’ club’ attitude [The Independent]

Domestic abuse: Senior judge open to reform of family courts [BBC News]

Sunak urged not to sanction Israel as more than 1,000 top lawyers sign open letter to PM [GB News]

Letter: Britain’s legal advice on the Gaza war should be published [Financial Times] (£)

Legal assessment of Israel’s actions in Gaza risks being subsumed in Tory row [The Guardian]

The rugby lawyer turned corporate raider [Financial Times] (£)

Police spammed with complaints by neo-Nazis under new Scottish hate crime law [The Guardian]

Musk challenges Brazil court order to block certain X accounts [BBC News]

Requesting flexible working now a legal right for all workers from first day in job [Sky News]

Law firm makes bid to wind up Southend United [BBC News]

“What a nonsense. I sat the January SQE1 exams and they were by FAR the hardest exams I have ever sat. I understand and agree that they are supposed to be challenging, as they should be for entry to the legal profession, but the very fact they are set at the level of knowledge of an NQ whereas City firms invariably expect students to sit them before even starting their TC indicates firms should show leniency and understanding when some of their students understandably fail…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week:

A deep dive into SQE1 — with BPP University Law School [Apply Now]