Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

‘The criminal justice system has almost completely collapsed’, says leading women’s rights lawyer [Telegraph] (£)

English civil law has become a luxury good beyond the reach of most of us [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Manchester Arena attack survivors and relatives take legal action against MI5 [The Guardian]

Euthanasia laws are on the agenda but let’s take our time [The Times] (£)

Trial lawyer ‘repeatedly crossed line’ with rape survivor [BBC News]

Legal change will ‘extinguish’ postmasters’ Horizon compensation claim [Telegraph] (£)

Angela Rayner: I’ll stand down if I’ve broken the law [BBC News]

I won gold at London 2012 Olympics… now I’m making my own way in entirely new career as a solicitor after retiring [The Sun]

Former corporate lawyer died after falling from luxury cruise [Business Insider]

Potential blow for Trump as lawyer-turned-witness leaves legal team, report says [Independent]

“What is the advantage to their client of attempting to set it aside? Or put another way, what’s the problem?” [Legal Cheek comments]

