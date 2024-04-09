Search for missing BPP law student continues 

Aspiring lawyer Jack O’Sullivan disappeared on 2 March



The search for missing law student Jack O’Sullivan continues over a month after his initial disappearance.

O’Sullivan, 23, went missing in the early hours of the morning of Saturday 2 March after attending a house party with friends from university.

Having left his family home in Flax Bourton, near Bristol, at 8.20pm on Friday 1 March, the BBP Bristol student took a bus into the city to meet friends in a Wetherspoons pub.

Later on, the University of Exeter graduate attended a house party. After leaving shortly before 3am, a CCTV trail compiled by the police shows that O’Sullivan walked away from the party along Hotwell Road, before crossing the Junction Swing Bridge at around 3am, and then turning onto Brunel Lock Road. He was last seen at 3.15am.

Shortly after, at 3.24am, O’Sullivan called a friend at the house party. His phone went offline at 6.44am.

“He put tremendous amount of effort into his next steps,” Catherine O’Sullivan, the aspiring lawyer’s mother said. “He had already secured summer placements which are really hard to get. But he put in 45 applications.”

“I want the world to try and give me an answer to where Jack is. It’s horrific. Jack’s birthday was hell on earth and this last few days it’s getting harder because the answers are just not coming. Jack had been out, he had messaged me, everything seemed fine. When we awoke at 5.25am I instantly knew there was a problem because it was so unlike Jack.

Detective inspector Jason Chidgey commented:

“This is an incredibly difficult and distressing time for Jack’s family and friends and we are continuing our ­efforts to try and find him. It has been one month since Jack was last seen down in the Cumberland Basin area and we continue to appeal for anyone who may have been driving along these roads and may have seen something, or have dashcam footage if they did not see it themselves.”

“We are keeping an open mind about where Jack is, but this is very out of character for him and we have been working hard to track his movements that night. Detectives have carried out extensive CCTV trawls and house-to-house inquiries, we have deployed a specialist dive team to search the basin and the wider River Avon — due to Jack’s proximity to the river when he was last seen — and have been looking at his phone and why that was active after his last confirmed sighting.”

O’Sullivan is described as white, about 5ft 10in, with a slim build and short brown hair. On the night of his disappearance he was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket over a beige jumper, with navy chinos and brown leather trainers.

Anyone who has seen Jack is urged to call 999 and give the reference 5224055172. Those with information should contact Avon and Somerset Police online or via 101.