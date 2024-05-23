BSB granted extra powers to tackle misbehaving barristers

Interim suspensions



The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has expanded its powers to regulate barristers with interim suspensions following approval from the Legal Services Board (LSB).

After a consultation last year, the BSB and disciplinary tribunals have increased powers to protect the public by restricting or suspending a barrister’s practise on an interim basis.

These suspensions can be handed out to barristers where a finding of misconduct has been made, but a sanctions decision has been deferred to a later date. This, the BSB says, will assist in protecting the public and the public interest.

The powers will also allow the BSB to refer barristers to an interim suspension panel “where it is necessary to protect the public or is otherwise in the public interest”.

Sara Jagger, BSB director of legal and enforcement said: