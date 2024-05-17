Tech’s role in boosting access to justice among key themes for 2024 Pro Bono Week

Annual programme of events runs later this year



The key themes for this year’s Pro Bono Week have been unveiled, with the role of technology in enhancing access to justice set to be one of the top talking points.

Now in its 23rd year, Pro Bono Week brings together lawyers from across the UK to advocate for and encourage more legal professionals to offer free legal assistance to individuals unable to afford it.

The organisers of the event have now revealed that the central focus of the week is “The Power of Pro Bono”, encompassing three distinct themes. These are:

• Barred from justice: the powerful, everyday stories of the impact of lawyers and law students who give their time to protect the rights of those most disadvantaged in society.

• Embedding pro bono in your organisation and career: placing pro bono at the heart of everyone’s practice and hearing from those at the forefront of establishing business structures for pro bono within law firms, chambers, in house, universities and charities.

• How technology can enhance access to justice: existing and new tools to ensure pro bono is innovative and effective.

The week will showcase a series of events aimed at highlighting the significant and impactful pro bono work already underway in the UK, while also promoting new opportunities to encourage participation nationwide.

Commenting on the themes of Pro Bono Week 2024, Toby Brown, chair of UK Pro Bono Week said: