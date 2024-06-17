Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Lawyers take lord chancellor to high court over legal aid fees [The Guardian]
Saudi Arabia lures British lawyers with paid-for private school fees [The Telegraph]
No more luxuries: how life as a British judge in Hong Kong is changing [The Times] (£)
Rishi Sunak says he is not opposed to assisted dying [The Guardian]
‘Insane’ pay rises for junior London lawyers raise concerns over culture [Financial Times]
Apple set to be first Big Tech group to face charges under EU digital law [Financial Times] (£)
Asylum seekers could claim false imprisonment – solicitor [BBC News]
ICC must be allowed to carry out work ‘without intimidation’, say 93 member states [The Guardian]
Driver of police car who hit cow removed from duty [BBC]
“Netflix, Bring It On”: Fiona Harvey’s Lawyer on How He Can Win the ‘Baby Reindeer’ Battle [The Hollywood Reporter]
“I recognise the NQ market for a lateral is in turmoil, however I still think the increases in salaries at top level will trickle down…” [Legal Cheek comments]
Upcoming events 📅
TOMORROW: Secrets to Success Manchester — with Squire Patton Boggs, Pinsent Masons, Clyde & Co, Fletchers, Express Solicitors and ULaw [Apply Now]
25 June: The SQE: students and law firms share their stories — with ULaw [Apply Now]
Join the conversation