Only half the public think lawyers have positive impact on society

Negative stereotypes and press coverage partly to blame



Only half of the general public think that lawyers have a positive social and economic impact, a new report has found.

The International Bar Association found that only 54% of the global public believe lawyers have a positive impact, while a little over third think the profession has no impact or are unsure, and 12% say the impact is negative.

In Europe, 46% of people think that the legal profession has a positive impact, whilst in North America this number was only 41%.

This contrasts with the 78% of global legal professionals who believe their work and role is positive, and only 8% who think it is negative. This “perception gap”, the report says, shows that there is “room for improvement in terms of how lawyers communicate the connections between their profession and economic activities to make the general population more aware of it.”

The different perceptions, the report adds, are often because of negative stereotypes in popular culture, negative press stories, and legal fees being perceived as inappropriate.

Elsewhere, the report notes that the profession employs 12 million lawyers, about four million paralegals and four million operational and administrative staff globally. This is alongside 14 million other jobs in the supplier sector such as notaries and translators.

This all contributes towards adding a sizeable $1.6 trillion (£1.25 trillion) to global GDP, equal to 1.7% of total GDP. Of this, $787 billion (£616 billion) comes from legal service revenues, $191 billion (£149 billion) tax contributions, and $637 billion (£498 billion) of ‘ecosystem effects’ in services such as administration and broader economic systems.

The report also noted that countries with a strong rule of law see: life expectancy increased by 13 years, 30% more girls completing secondary education, 53% less pollution, ewer youths not engaging in education, employment, or training, and greater protection of minorities including LGBTQI+ communities.

These benefits risk being eroded away, however, with the rule of law declining in almost 60% of the 140 jurisdictions reviewed, the report adds.

Commenting on the findings, Almudena Arpón de Mendívil, president of the IBA, said:

“This landmark study demonstrates, for the first time, in a comprehensive manner, the true contribution of the legal profession through its sustaining of the Rule of Law. It shows how effective legal systems, supported by robust and independent legal professionals, can limit the overreach of governments, whilst also supporting economic growth, promoting innovation and education, and combating inequality. But the Rule of Law is under threat in many parts of the world, including through subtle attrition in many countries with democratic governments.”