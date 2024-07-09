A&O Shearman keeps 37 of 56 qualifying trainees in first post-merger retention round

66%



A&O Shearman has recorded its first post-merger retention score, with 37 of its 56 trainees staying put.

The new outfit confirmed it made 39 offers to the 48 trainees who applied for newly qualified roles. Thirty-seven offers were accepted, all on permanent deals.

Before the tie-up, Allen & Overy offered significantly more training contracts than Shearman, with 80 each year compared to Shearman’s 12.

Combining the trainee intakes of both firms has resulted in a larger-than-usual qualifying cohort, making the lower score — in this case 66% — somewhat expected.

Both outfits were typically strong retention performers prior to the merger, with A&O posting a result of 77% earlier this year and Shearman regularly chalking up results of over 80%.

The firms officially joined forces on May 1, creating a new global mega-firm with nearly 4,000 lawyers across 48 offices in 29 countries and combined annual revenues of approximately $3.5 billion (£2.9 billion).

James Partridge, early careers partner and training principal London, commented:

“This is the first qualifying cohort of A&O Shearman, and we are pleased that 37 trainees from both legacy firms have chosen to remain and progress their careers with us at this exciting time for the firm.”

“At A&O Shearman we remain committed to investing and developing our people and extend our congratulations to our first combined intake of qualifying solicitors,” Partridge continued.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the new recruits will start on a recently-improved salary £150,000.