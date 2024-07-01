Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Keir Starmer the lawyer: rational, diligent, ruthless [Financial Times] (£)

How the young Keir Starmer made his name as a ‘radical’ barrister [The Times] (£)

Lawyers flock to crypto jobs: ‘They are even learning coding’ [Financial News]

The Conservative Party could mount a legal challenge over the General Election after it emerged thousands of postal ballots have not been delivered on time [Mail Online]

Asda and Tesco face legal action over E. coli cases [BBC News]

A third of non-doms could leave the UK if Labour wins election, says top wealth lawyer [City A.M.]

Rob Rinder: ‘There are more sociopaths working in TV than in HMP Belmarsh’ [iNews]

Citi was money launderers’ favourite bank, US law enforcement officials say [Financial Times] (£)

Meet the Bristol University student hoping to win a seat in the general election next month [Bristol Post]

“I didn’t think the matter was even open to debate. Becoming a Barrister is, objectively, more difficult (although, with the introduction of the SQE, that gap has narrowed). It’s not only more difficult academically and financially, but also in its comparative lack of openness…” [Legal Cheek comments]

