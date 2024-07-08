Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Starmer could let out 40,000 inmates early to ease prisons crisis [The Times] (£)

Lawyer accused of sexual misconduct fails to get case thrown out [The Telegraph] (£)

KPMG Law seeks to establish distinctive foothold in UK legal market [City A.M.]

Boeing to plead guilty to criminal fraud charge [BBC]

British police to be deployed in Europe to fight people smugglers [Telegraph] (£)

The City of London’s wish list for the new Labour government [Financial Times] (£)

Labour expected to drop challenge to ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant [The Guardian]

Labour’s mountain to climb: the challenge facing Keir Starmer’s government [Financial Times] (£)

New law on child exploitation by drug dealers in Labour crime crackdown [The Guardian]

“I thought the legal market was struggling?” [Legal Cheek comments]

