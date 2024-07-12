PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

Legal Cheek

A round-up of online musings, memes and more


‘I’ve always thought NQ retentions rates don’t really tell the full story. Let me try to add a bit of context for any aspiring solicitors who worry about this.’ [Paul Gascoyne on LinkedIn]

Tip for law students and newer lawyers: don’t include an exact date unless it matters [Nick Bullard on LinkedIn]

Law firm tip [jefffdylan on X]

Law students struggling to land legal roles in the UK — is this really how it should be? [Iqra Ali on LinkedIn]

Law students looking to connect on LinkedIn [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Failure… A word so many of us hate, and so rarely talk about ❌ [Andrew Mackinnon on LinkedIn]

No, you can’t “just tell” when someone has used ChatGPT [Dana Yewbank on LinkedIn]

