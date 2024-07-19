The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more
‘I gave some controversial advice last week 👀’ [Helen Pamely on LinkedIn]
In Law School? Write running notes. [Madhuli Kango on LinkedIn]
Unusual and cool things in law firm offices [Legal Cheek on TikTok]
The struggle is still real… 😁📃 [Alex Herrity on LinkedIn]
‘As is customary, I have the opportunity to book a place on the admissions ceremony at my expense. And I’m really struggling to hit the ‘Buy’ button’ [Amit Kapoor on LinkedIn]
It’s bizarre that junior lawyers don’t get more training on how to manage traumatic situations [Chrissie Wolfe on LinkedIn]
Third year of uni v firm profile pic [Legal Cheek on Instagram]
Why did I choose to become a lawyer? 🤔 [Holly Moore on LinkedIn]
How to best approach your SQE2 Research Assessment now that the format of the answer has changed [Daniel Hill on LinkedIn]
Deadlines that aren’t helpful [Shaun Sethna on LinkedIn]
Join the conversation