The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

Overheard in Liverpool County Court [Jonathan Davidson on LinkedIn]

10 times I embarrassed myself when I first started my job as a trainee lawyer [Amelia Platton on LinkedIn]

Why as a lawyer you need to know about small language models [Dom Conte on LinkedIn]

Why 3 is the magic number for SQE2 [Daniel Hill on LinkedIn]

Warning! I’m not about to tell you what you want to hear, I’m about to tell you what you need to know. There is a lot of discussion on this app about how many apprenticeships candidates should be applying to… and I think a lot of it is comforting nonsense [Sophie Wicks on LinkedIn]

Controversial law school opinion [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Since a young child in care, I was led to believe that I was not destined for fortunate outcomes as I was often advised to be “realistic” about my career-related ambitions [Harpreet Powar on LinkedIn]

Navigating SQE… [Jason Liu on LinkedIn]

Favourite cross-examination phrases [Juliet Schalke on LinkedIn]