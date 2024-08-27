Police hunt struck-off ‘dine and dash’ solicitor for skipping bail 

Removed from legal profession earlier this year

Police are on the hunt for a former solicitor who was struck off earlier this year over two ‘dine and dash’ incidents.

Essex Police said that they are seeking to speak with Kerry Stevens, a former criminal solicitor, in connection with ongoing investigations into allegations of unpaid taxi fares, restaurant bills, and failure to comply with police bail.

Stevens, 38, is described by the police as 5ft tall and of small build. The force is also looking for Daniel Alani, 38, described as 5ft 8in tall and of stocky build.

The latest police work is being carried out under Operation Raker, a dedicated policing response targeting theft, assaults and public order offences in the Southend, Essex area.

Stevens was admitted to the roll in 2016 before being struck off in May this year. Her strike-off related to incidents from 2020 and 2021, where she left a Harvester restaurant without paying a bill of £60.91 and falsely told a food delivery driver that she had already paid £43.47 for a meal when she had not.

At the time of her conviction she was fined £880, ordered to pay £200 compensation, £775 costs, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Her subsequent strike-off resulted in an additional costs order of £4,489.

Those with any information are asked to contact Essex Police or 101.