SRA warns students sharing SQE content risks automatic fail and no resit option

Potentially career ending



The regulator has reminded students not to share information about the content of assessment questions on the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), warning that those who do risk losing their eligibility to qualify.

In an update shared this week, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) reminded candidates of their commitments under the “candidate confidentiality policy”, which all students must sign before taking their exams.

It states, among other things, that candidates “must not discuss or share information about the content of assessment questions”, and those who do run the risk of failing that assessment and “will not normally be permitted to sit an SQE assessment again”.

“A clear example”, the SRA says, “is sharing information about assessment questions you have seen in an assessment you have taken — i.e. specifics of the assessment question or the subject area of a question”.

The regulator goes on to say that it may report any breach to the candidates employer or sponsor firm.

While many students share their exam experiences online through articles on Legal Cheek or message boards, we have seen only a handful of instances where details of specific questions have been publicly shared.