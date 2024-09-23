Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Juror fined for looking up floorplan during rape trial [BBC News]

Worboys lawyer joins team working for alleged Fayed victims [The Guardian]

A rushed UK law is no way to make such a vital, painful decision as how to die [The Observer]

UK Deputy PM promises new law to boost workers’ rights next month [Reuters]

Watch: Defence lawyer in France rape trial dances to Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go [The Telegraph] (£)

Elon Musk complies with Brazilian court’s legal demands for X [Financial Times] (£)

Murdoch family drama plays out in court with fate of Fox News at stake [The Guardian]

Pep Guardiola: ‘Everyone wants City to disappear’ in legal battle [The Guardian]

“I was fairly out of pocket doing vac schemes and open days despite the reimbursement provided by the firms, primarily due to travelling from Scotland.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅

TODAY: The ESG real estate transition — with Taylor Wessing [Apply Now]

This Tuesday: AI, business and the law — with Osborne Clarke [Apply Now]

This Wednesday: SQE success strategies: tailoring prep to your individual needs — with BARBRI [Apply Now]

This Thursday: Space and the law — with Linklaters [Apply Now]