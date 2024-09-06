PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

People using social media on their mobile phones

Starting school, for trainee lawyers [Manu Kanwar on LinkedIn]

Things you actually need to study law [Abi Cooper on TikTok]

@abicooper04 My law school essentials 👩‍💻🌸☕️#lawstudentessentials #lawdegree #lawstudent #lawschoolessentials #lawdegreeesentials ♬ original sound – Abi Cooper

Hello from Northampton Crown Court… [Kate Cronin on X]

Why don’t you give Equity & Trusts another chance? [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

@legalcheek There’s no way #lawstudent #trainingcontract #lawyer #students #studentsoftiktok #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound – legalcheek

Not. A. Joke. [Kim Kardashian on X]

Sick reference though bro [baristatobarrister on TikTok]

@baristatobarrister Wdym you don’t want to hear about the decision in Donoghue v Stevenson? 🤨 #fyp #baristatobarrister #foryou #trending #uni #unistudent #lawstudent #llblaw #lawtok #studytok #caselaw #studyseason #lawdegree #uklaw ♬ original sound – Bigpb

Time to absolutely revolutionise my living room [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Bar diversity row: is it enough for barristers not to discriminate or should they actively boost inclusion?

Change in barristers' duty contemplated

1 day ago
6
news

A&O Shearman offers tips for using AI in TC applications

Contrasts with approach of Big Four accountancy firms and The Bar Council, which ban use of ChatGPT

1 day ago
3
Handshake
news

Watson Farley & Williams keeps 16 of 18 qualifying trainees

All in first-choice spots

2 days ago