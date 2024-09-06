The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more
Starting school, for trainee lawyers [Manu Kanwar on LinkedIn]
Things you actually need to study law [Abi Cooper on TikTok]
@abicooper04 My law school essentials 👩💻🌸☕️#lawstudentessentials #lawdegree #lawstudent #lawschoolessentials #lawdegreeesentials
Hello from Northampton Crown Court… [Kate Cronin on X]
Hello from Northampton Crown Court where a defendant has just vaped in the court room, verbally abused the prosecution barrister and told the judge to fuck off.
They’re not even sure how he got in here as he was refused entry to the building for being drunk.
September 5, 2024
Why don’t you give Equity & Trusts another chance? [Legal Cheek on TikTok]
@legalcheek There's no way #lawstudent #trainingcontract #lawyer #students #studentsoftiktok #fypシ゚viral
Not. A. Joke. [Kim Kardashian on X]
JOKE CONTRACT? Oh this wasn't a joke. We will go to arbitration if needed https://t.co/vh7ArkaL6i
September 5, 2024
Sick reference though bro [baristatobarrister on TikTok]
@baristatobarrister Wdym you don't want to hear about the decision in Donoghue v Stevenson? 🤨 #fyp #baristatobarrister #foryou #trending #uni #unistudent #lawstudent #llblaw #lawtok #studytok #caselaw #studyseason #lawdegree #uklaw
Time to absolutely revolutionise my living room [Legal Cheek on Instagram]
