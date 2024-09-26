Top London chambers fails in bid to keep £2.75 million theft secret

Cash allegedly stolen by former manager of Pump Court Chambers



Pump Court Chambers has failed in its attempt to keep secret an alleged fraud in which one of its former managers reportedly stole £2.75 million from the set over a five-year period, according to High Court documents.

The top London set had argued that making the allegations public would “put at risk the integrity of the chambers as a going concern”, and its “high-earning barristers” might decide to leave.

But deputy High Court judge disagreed, stating that an order to keep the matter private “was not necessary either to secure the proper administration of justice or to protect the interests of Pump Court Chambers”.

The judge noted that the set’s barristers are “now aware” of the extent of the alleged fraud and that “former members of the chambers, and indeed solicitors’ firms having dealings with PCC, might want to know of the problem at the earliest opportunity”.

“On balance, I do not, in the circumstances of this case, see that the risk to the freezing and disclosure exercise makes it necessary for the matter to be heard in private so as to secure the proper administration of justice, or to avoid defeating the purpose of the hearing,” the judge concluded.

The case revolves around Gillian Brown, also known as Gillian Goodfield, who served as the credit control manager at the set until June of this year. In her role, Brown oversaw a bank account where barristers’ fees were deposited. Upon her departure, it was discovered that £2.75 million was missing from the account.

High Court papers show that the chambers successfully secured a freezing injunction against Goodfield, who “produced an affidavit in which she candidly admitted to her wrongdoing” and “now bitterly regretted it”.

Pump Court Chambers is home to 127 barristers, including 7 silks, and covers a wide range of civil, criminal, and family work.

In a statement it said: “Pump Court Chambers has discovered it has been the victim of a fraud by a former member of staff. This fraud took place some time ago and did not impact upon the operational running of chambers.”

It continued:

“Upon discovery we took immediate and decisive recovery action. We are pursuing all legal avenues vigorously. Chambers takes theft and fraud extremely seriously and has put in place new systems to address any future risks.”