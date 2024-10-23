PostsNews

Judge given formal advice over 17-month judgment delay

Cited additional judicial responsibilities as a contributing factor to the delay

A tribunal judge has received formal advice from the judicial watchdog after delaying the delivery of a judgment for over 17 months.

Judge Lynn Griffin said she was tasked with completing the “complex” judgment around her other “extensive” judicial roles and responsibilities. She also raised a number of personal matters that impacted her ability to deliver the judgment in a timely way.

Judicial guidance suggests that a delay in delivering a judgment may raise concerns if more than three months have passed since the conclusion of the hearing or trial.

In this case, the Judicial Conduct Investigation Authority (JCIO) received a complaint from a member of the public after Judge Griffin took more than 17 months to deliver the judgment.

In its published decision, the JCIO stated: “The nominated judge acknowledged that Judge Griffin had an unblemished record of conduct and holds a larger than usual number of important extra roles within the judiciary. While accepting that the mitigation cited by Judge Griffin had an impact on her ability to deliver the judgment, it did not excuse the length of the delay.”

The Senior President of Tribunals and Lord Chancellor agreed with the nominated judge’s recommendation to issue Judge Griffin with formal advice.

