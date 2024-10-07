PostsNews

Osborne Clarke retains 38 out of 44 qualifying trainees

86% score includes firm's first solicitor apprentices

Osborne Clarke has achieved a trainee retention rate of 86% for 2024, with 38 out of 44 qualifying trainees staying on.

This year’s cohort includes the firm’s first two solicitor apprentices, Yazmin Adrissi and Amy Lewis, who have recently completed the six-year programme. You can learn more about life as a solicitor apprentice by visiting the OC’s entry on our 2025 Solicitor Apprentice Most List.

The new recruits join the firm’s UK offices in Bristol, Reading and London.

The retention results come several months after the firm confirmed salary increases for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers. Rates in Bristol and Reading now sit at £72,000 and £84,600, while juniors in London start life on £94,000.

 The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Alexandra Gower, partner and training principal at Osborne Clarke, said:

“I’ve been very impressed with our excellent cohort of qualifying trainees this year. We’re thrilled that so many have chosen to continue their careers with the firm. This is especially important to Osborne Clarke as we have always viewed our associates as the future leadership of our firm and the custodians of its culture.”

“Beyond working to ensure our future lawyers have all the legal and technical training required to succeed, we’re just as focused on what the human behind them needs,” Gower continued. “This is reflected in our bespoke training and development programme which is only the first step in the continued support our trainees receive as they transition to newly qualified solicitors.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows OC recruits around 35 trainee each year.

