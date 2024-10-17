The 3 I’s: Law Society unveils new AI strategy

‘Innovation, impact and integrity’



The Law Society has launched a new AI strategy centred on three pillars of innovation, impact and integrity.

These pillars focus on utilising AI in ways that will “benefit both firms and clients in legal service delivery”, whilst supporting an effective regulatory landscape and ensuring the “responsible and ethical” use of AI to support the rule of law and access to justice.

These “long-term outcomes to work towards” aim to protect practitioners and the public by helping them make the most of new legal tech, whilst avoiding the potential pitfalls and downsides.

The strategy also aims to recognise that different solicitors, firms and other organisations have differing interests, experiences and expectations for AI and other developing legal tech.

Commenting on the new policy, Richard Atkinson, president of the Law Society, said:

“The rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies has ushered in new possibilities and challenges for the legal sector. As the professional body for solicitors, we’re there to support all our members navigate and benefit from the new AI landscape.”

He continued: “Led by innovation, impact and integrity, we aim to make sure we remain an authoritative voice on AI that not only supports the profession but also the UK economy. We will continue to influence, lead and shape regulatory and policy positions on AI for the legal sector and widen our resources to help firms identify and address the risks of AI to best serve public interest.”

The new strategy comes on the back of a number of recent developments in the world of legal tech and AI. Earlier this month Magic Circle firm Linklaters announced that it is teaming up with King’s College London to expand upon its AI training programme for lawyers within the firm.

Research in recent weeks has also shown that over 40% of lawyers are now using AI in their day-to-day work, with the benefits of speed and productivity cited as being the most useful.