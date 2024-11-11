‘A Barrister’ to appear before disciplinary tribunal

Anonymised listing on BTAS website 🤔

The identity of a barrister facing a disciplinary hearing today remains a mystery, sparking intrigue and speculation.

A new listing on the Bar Tribunals & Adjudication Service’s website identifies the defendant in the proceedings simply as “A Barrister”.

Barristers are usually named prior to appearing before the tribunal, but the notice goes on to explain that a “privacy application will be made on the first day of the hearing”.

The hearing begins today and will run through to 22 November, according to the notice.

The case will be heard by a five-person tribunal led by Her Honour Janet Waddicor.