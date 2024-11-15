Solicitor agrees to leave profession after stabbing colleague

Suffered paranoia brought on by the pandemic



A solicitor who stabbed his colleague with a kitchen knife after suffering paranoia brought on during the pandemic has agreed to leave the profession.

Kevin Anthony Lane, former head of the Welsh firm Aberavon Lawyers, has agreed to apply for his name to be removed from the roll and has committed to never seek re-admission.

Swansea Crown Court heard how Lane had been suffering from depression, paranoia and delusions brought on during the pandemic when he attacked fellow firm director and solicitor, Rory McCreesh, in June 2022.

After more than 30 years of running the firm, Lane agreed to sell it, with plans to remain in a consultancy role. However, when McCreesh and Lane’s nephew visited his home to discuss the deal, media reports at the time say that Lane suddenly lunged at McCreesh and attacked him. McCreesh was taken to the hospital with a 4cm stab wound.

The judge noted that the incident was “wholly out of character” for Lane and issued a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act 1983.