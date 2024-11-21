Squire Patton Boggs junior lawyer hospitalised after drinking ‘poisoned alcohol’ in backpacker hotspot Laos

London associate Simone White is among 14 tourists who fell seriously ill, with four reportedly dead

A junior lawyer from Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) has reportedly been hospitalised after allegedly consuming “poisoned alcohol” while holidaying in a popular backpacking destination in Laos.

Simone White, 28, is among 14 tourists who fell seriously ill last week after drinking alcohol mixed with methanol in the town of Vang Vieng, The Times (£) reports. It is not known where the contaminated drinks were sold.

Four women have reportedly died — an Australian teenager, two Danish women in their 20s, and an American.

White completed her training contract with SPB last summer and now works as associate in the firm’s IP and technology group, according her LinkedIn. She studied law at Newcastle University before going on to completed the Legal Practice Course (LPC) with BPP University Law School.