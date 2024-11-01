The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more
a haunted house but everyone is trying to connect with you LinkedIn [Matt Margolis on X]
— Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) October 26, 2024
How late will you work as a lawyer? ⏰ [Legal Cheek on Instagram]
Are law firms really asking vac scheme & TC applicants to list people they know at the firm? [Emma Norman on LinkedIn]
Being a lawyer is looking at the big/bad/work screen all day… [CanPanicNow on X]
— 🏃♀️⚖️ (@CanPanicNow) October 29, 2024
Working in a law firm is hard work! I didn’t know this picture was being taken of me, as I arrived at my hotel for a few days break with my family. [Glyn Morris on LinkedIn]
