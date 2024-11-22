The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more



To new lawyers who are worried about mistakes, the reality is that being human you will make them, what matters more is how you deal with them [Arvin Lee on LinkedIn]

Dear Law Student, When I was a young associate, I had a billable requirement of 1800 per year… [Marco Brown on LinkedIn]

How can you defend someone you know is guilty? 🧑‍🎄 [Legal Cheek on LinkedIn]

Law firm associates: as the year draws to a close, many of you are taking stock of whether you are working at the right place or in the right profession. [David Ernst on LinkedIn]

New slack picture for the legal department [Matt Margolis on X]

New slack picture for the legal department pic.twitter.com/m5uuyJgnib — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) November 19, 2024

I see that a collection of MPs have taken it upon themselves to “launch” a private prosecution, in relation to a case which is still awaiting a CPS charging decision. What might be the problems with this? 🧵 [The Secret Barrister on Bluesky]

I see that a collection of MPs have taken it upon themselves to “launch” a private prosecution, in relation to a case which is still awaiting a CPS charging decision. What might be the problems with this? 🧵 — The Secret Barrister (@barristersecret.bsky.social) 18 November 2024 at 17:49

3️⃣ Reasons why mentors matter at the independent Bar ⚖️ [James Armstrong-Holmes on LinkedIn]

If this has no fans then I’m dead. #iykyk [Kate Winick on LinkedIn]

Any guesses which floor houses an innovation hub and which are occupied by a law firm… [Emma Geale on LinkedIn]