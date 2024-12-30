Barbie, the moon, and AI: our top 10 legal journals explored

The year’s most talked-about legal challenges and trends



With a year packed full of legal developments, we’ve sifted through our archives to bring you the top 10 journals that had everyone a-buzz.

From the ethical dilemmas of assisted dying to the sticky legal questions surrounding moon mining, these pieces explore the issues shaping the future of law. If you missed these the first time around — or just want to revisit a few highlights — dive in for a whistle-stop tour of the legal debates that dominated 2024.

1. Unmasking the legal challenges of cosmetic injections by Nicole Barros Vardanega

This journal lifts the lid on the booming aesthetics industry, where Botox and fillers are all the rage — but what about the law? Nicole Barros Vardanega dives into the murky world of non-surgical treatments, revealing a regulatory free-for-all that leaves patients vulnerable. From dodgy qualifications to patchy liability, this piece argues for tighter rules to protect consumers from unscrupulous practitioners.

[Read the journal in full]

2. How effective is the proposed assisted dying bill? by Reva Naidu

In this journal, Reva Naidu dissects the Assisted Dying Bill, balancing its ethical promises with potential pitfalls. Should the law pave the way for end-of-life choices, or are the safeguards too shaky? This journal navigates a sea of emotion and policy, challenging readers to rethink what autonomy and protection mean in this highly sensitive area.

[Read the journal in full]

3. App-based workers and the Employment Rights Bill — challenges, prospects and future reform by Joseph Birdsall

The gig economy gets a legal shake-up in this journal, where Joseph Birdsall explores how the Employment Rights Bill could change the game for app-based workers. From guaranteeing minimum wage to cracking down on dodgy contracts, the journal cuts through the noise to ask: does this reform go far enough? A must-read for anyone curious about the future of work.

[Read the journal in full]

4. The legal grey area of mining the moon by Declan Peters

In this out-of-this-world journal, Declan Peters takes readers to the moon — literally. As governments and corporations eye lunar resources, the law struggles to keep up. Who owns the moon? What happens if we wreck it? This journal unpacks the legal and ethical conundrums of mining in space, offering a look at legal dilemmas of the final frontier.

Want to write for the Legal Cheek Journal? Find out more

[Read the journal in full]

5. Warfare technology: can the law really referee? by Harriet Hunter

With drones, AI, and cyberattacks reshaping the battlefield, can international law keep up? Harriet Hunter tackles this high-stakes question in this sci-fi journal. Highlighting loopholes and proposing reforms, the piece leaves readers wondering: is the law ready to referee tomorrow’s wars, or is it already out of its depth?

[Read the journal in full]

6. Contracts on Monday, machine learning on Tuesday: The future of the LLB by Sean Doig

The LLB is getting a tech upgrade — or is it? Sean Doig explores how legal education is evolving to prepare students for AI and automation. This journal highlights the push to integrate machine learning, tech-savvy skills, and soft skills into law schools. If you’re an aspiring solicitor wondering how to future-proof your degree, this is essential reading.

[Read the journal in full]

7. The legal lessons of Barbenheimer by Shinelle Leo

Barbie and Oppenheimer may have ruled the box office, but what about the courtroom? Shinelle Leo unpacks the unexpected legal lessons from Hollywood’s blockbuster double act. From intellectual property clashes to quirky marketing law debates, this journal proves that legal dilemmas can pop up in the most surprising places, even the pink-hued world of Barbie.

[Read the journal in full]

8. GDPR vs. Freemium: why social media giants are winning by Iakov Shuvalov

Can GDPR take on the social media giants? Not so fast, says Iakov Shuvalov. It delves into the freemium models that exploit data protection loopholes, exposing how companies outsmart privacy rules while reaping profits. This journal reveals just how uneven the digital playing field really is.

[Read the journal in full]

9. AI and the rise of ‘music laundering’ by Frederick Gummer

What happens when AI meets the music industry? In this journal, Frederick Gummer explores the rise of music laundering — a phenomenon where algorithms churn out tracks that straddle the line between homage and theft. From copyright headaches to licensing nightmares, this journal is a compelling read for anyone passionate about the future of creativity.

[Read the journal in full]

10. AI in law: Embracing change or facing extinction? by James Southwick

Law firms are at a crossroads: embrace AI or risk irrelevance. James Southwick delivers a wake-up call in this journal, highlighting how tech is transforming everything from contract reviews to case predictions. Whether you’re a tech-savvy lawyer or a sceptic, this journal makes one thing clear: the future of law belongs to those ready to adapt.

[Read the journal in full]

Want to write for the Legal Cheek Journal? Find out more

The Legal Cheek Journal is sponsored by LPC Law.