Junior barrister makes surprise appearance in Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

‘Little break from the day job…’



A junior barrister has set the bar high for lawyers making tv cameos after featuring in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, which raked in 12.3 million viewers in a single day.

Daniel Jeffrey, a family law specialist at 29 Bedford Row, appeared on Christmas Day screens in the role of Simon, one of Smithy’s stag-do companions.

The episode, which is the finale of a series that first aired back in 2007, was the most watched Christmas Day television since 2008. The plot picks up from the events of the last Christmas special in 2019, although we won’t be spoiling the ending here.

Marking his temporary switch from the legal bar to an on screen one, Jeffrey took to LinkedIn to share some snaps with his new colleagues along with the caption: “Little break from the day job…”