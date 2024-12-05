PostsNews

London lawyer allowed firm’s client account to fund £14 million on jewellery, credit cards and investments

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

1

Fined £35k

diamond ring
A former law firm boss has been fined by the solicitors’ regulator after it he allowed nearly £14 million to be taken from the client account to buy jewellery, pay off credit card bills, and fund business investments.

Anthony David Kerman, a former director at Kerman & Co (which was later acquired by US outfit Armstrong Teasdale in 2021), acted for several companies under the same beneficial owner between 2019 and February 2021. During this time, he “requested and authorised” seven payments from the firm’s client account, amounting to approximately £1.1 million.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) found that the payments were used for items such as jewellery and settling credit card bills. Although requested by the client, these payments were unrelated to any legal transaction.

 The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Kerman also authorised an additional sixteen payments, totalling £12.7 million, to fund various investments and business expenses. These payments were requested by the client but had nothing to do with any matter Kerman was instructed on.

Kerman admitted his actions, and the SRA acknowledged that his conduct was not intentional or the result of recklessness or gross negligence.

The SRA notice also states that the solicitor “proceeded on a misunderstanding of the interpretation of the banking facility rule, and that he did not regard his client as high risk”.

He fully assisted and cooperated with the regulator’s investigation, with no harm caused to the client and no evidence of financial gain on his part.

He was fined £50,400, which was eventually reduced to £35,280 in consideration of his mitigating circumstances.

1 Comment

Sign me up!

Spent £14mil and fined £35k? Result!

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Clyde & Co fined £500k for anti-money laundering failures

Former partner also sanctioned

Jan 15 2024 12:58pm
breathalyser test
news

Regulator dishes out £13,836 fine to drink-driving solicitor

New approach of linking sanction to salary

Jan 24 2024 10:33am
12
City of London at sunset
news

City lawyers slam SRA’s proposal for unlimited fines

City of London Law Society says proposals are 'arbitrary' and 'flawed'

Sep 25 2024 8:45am
6