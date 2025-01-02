January event dates for aspiring solicitors and barristers 

Get ahead for the new year with a host of Legal Cheek events



Legal Cheek is kicking off the new year with a host of virtual and in-person events for aspiring solicitors, solicitor apprentices, and barristers.

We have a packed schedule for you to make the most of this January, including a series of events for sixth formers considering solicitor apprenticeships, sessions on international strategy, global trade, and sustainable business, as well as a insight into practice in Dublin and Newcastle, amongst other things. And for those ramping up to submit pupillage applications, we have a session with five leading sets to gain some final application tips and tricks.

Also be sure to check out our Key Deadlines Calendar featuring firms and chambers specific application deadlines and events. You can also get alerts direct to your phone by downloading our iPhone or Android apps.

Dates for your diary 📅

8 January: International strategy at Travers Smith: what it means in theory and in practice (virtual event)

The session will focus on the inner workings of an elite global law firm. Attendees will find out more about the Travers Smith model of building carefully cultivated relationships with leading independent law firms around the world, which results in the firm working with over 150 firms globally.

[Apply now]

Beginning 9 January: Virtual event series for sixth formers considering solicitor apprenticeships (virtual events)

An unmissable series of events for those looking at the solicitor apprenticeship route. Kicking off on 9 January, the series comprises four events which each address different aspects of apprenticeships from deciding to apply, applications, and the experience itself. Only one registration is required to attend all of the events.

• Thurs 9 January 2025: Should I do a school-leaver solicitor apprenticeship or should I go to uni?

• Thurs 16 January 2025: Solicitor apprenticeship application masterclass

• Tues 21 January 2025: Solicitor apprentices share insights into life in law (yrs 1-3)

• Weds 22 January 2025: Solicitor apprentices share insights into life in law (yrs 4-6)

[Apply now]

14 January: The future of global trade — with Hill Dickinson (virtual event)

The theme of this event is the uncertain future of global trade. As 2025 gets underway, Hill Dickinson lawyers will look at the opportunities and challenges facing international trade — and what that might mean for businesses, law firms, and students as they apply for training contracts. Experts from the maritime team will also offer a broader look at their day-to-day lives and work.

[Apply now]

20 January: Driving change: The impact of responsible business at Womble Bond Dickinson (virtual event)

Take a dive into responsible business practices with Womble Bond Dickinson. Headed up by the firm’s lead partner for responsible business, Sally Dallow, attendees will also hear from the firm’s senior responsible business manager, and a responsible business apprentice. Themes will include why responsible practices are so important for those at the firm, and their clients.

[Apply now]

22 January: Pupillage application masterclass — with Gatehouse, Henderson, Keating, Landmark, Radcliffe Chambers and ULaw (virtual event)

We’ll be hearing from barristers from five leading chambers who successfully made their way through the hyper-competitive selection process to secure pupillage. The quintet — from leading sets Gatehouse, Henderson, Keating, Landmark and Radcliffe Chambers — will share their experiences and advice on how to navigate the process of securing pupillage, alongside Bev Dawes, head of the Bar Practice Course (BPC) at ULaw and a former barrister at KBW Chambers.

[Apply now]

23 January: Dentons Dublin Insight Event — Inside a global law firm (in-person event)

Take a trip into the world and life of lawyers at global law firm Dentons’ with this in-person event in Dublin. The speakers will give an insight into their career journeys to date, offer some advice to attendees, and look in detail at the firm’s culture and innovative practices.

[Apply now]

28 January: Start your legal career with SPARK — with Clifford Chance (virtual event)

The event will explore Clifford Chance SPARK, the firm’s award-winning opportunity for exceptional first year law students on a three-year degree, second year law students on a four-year degree and penultimate year non-law students. SPARK has grown from a one-week internship to a nine-month programme delivered across two academic years, designed to give participants a deeper insight into Clifford Chance’s work, as well as helping them to strengthen their legal knowledge, commercial awareness and core business skills.

[Apply now]

30 January: Secrets to Success Newcastle — with Norton Rose Fulbright, Womble Bond Dickinson and ULaw (in-person event)

Join our expert panel of speakers as they share the secrets to their own success, telling the stories of their career journeys and advising students on how they can best position themselves to obtain training contracts with leading law firms. Also on the agenda will be the key commercial awareness topics students need to have on their radars going into the latest vacation scheme and training contract application season.

[Apply now]