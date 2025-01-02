Lawyers feature across New Years Honours List

City partners and Dana Denis-Smith receive honours



Members of the legal profession have received a host of commendations in this year’s New Years Honours list.

The accolades include a knighthood for former senior parter at Freshfields, Edward Charles Graham, an OBE for Ian Karet, partner at Linklaters and former interim chair at the Charity Commission, and a CBE for James Edwin Palmer, senior corporate and governance lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills.

Daniela Luminita Denis-Smith, solicitor and Law Society Council member, is also an OBE recipient for services to women in the legal profession. Denis-Smith, pictured above, is the founder of the First 100 Years and Next 100 Years campaigns, which look at the past, present, and future roles of women in law.

Also receiving a prestigious honour is Professor Eleanor Sharpston KC, formerly the advocate general at the European Court of Justice and now a dame commander of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George.

Registrar at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, Charles Pritam Singh Dhanowa OBE, received a CBE for services to competition law, with Christopher Katowski KC being awarded the same honour for services to planning, and Professor Richard Eric Susskind OBE recognised for services to information technology and to the law.

The Rt. Hon. Emily Thornberry MP, member of parliament for Islington South and Finsbury and formerly the Shadow Attorney General, is another legal name on the OBE list. The politician formerly practiced at the bar for two decades between 1985 and 2005, specialising in human rights law.

Other recipients include a number of figures related to the exposure of the post office scandal, and lawyers working for the Infected Blood Inquiry, the Crown Prosecution Service, and the Serious Fraud Office. You can see a full list of the over 1,200 recipients here.