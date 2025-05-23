PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

Would working as a stripper damage your chances of becoming a lawyer? 🤔💭 [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

@legalcheek Would working as a stripper damage your chances of becoming a lawyer? 🤔💭 #lawstudent ♬ original sound – legalcheek

I’m very concerned about the future for lawyers [Holly Cope on LinkedIn]

When will it end 😫 [Victoria Vredevoogd on TikTok]

@readersarehot

WHEN WILL IT END

♬ original sound – Flop Era is Serving – flopzcx

GRWM to go to court [Liberty Miles on Instagram]

Would you take the pay cut for you life back? [Miss EsqHire on X]

NV Algemene Transport-Expedite Onderneming Van Gend en Loos v Nederlandse Administratie der Belastingen [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Every law partner wants junior lawyers to take initiative. Here’s what that looks like in practice [Randy Kramer on LinkedIn]

