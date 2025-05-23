The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more
Would working as a stripper damage your chances of becoming a lawyer? 🤔💭 [Legal Cheek on TikTok]
@legalcheek Would working as a stripper damage your chances of becoming a lawyer? 🤔💭 #lawstudent ♬ original sound – legalcheek
I’m very concerned about the future for lawyers [Holly Cope on LinkedIn]
When will it end 😫 [Victoria Vredevoogd on TikTok]
GRWM to go to court [Liberty Miles on Instagram]
Would you take the pay cut for you life back? [Miss EsqHire on X]
Working with a BigLaw litigator billing 2400 hrs/year.
$435K base + $115K bonus. Burnt out. Wants time with his kids.
He’s considering a midsize firm:
$300K base
Bonus tied to hours
Most attorneys don’t work weekends
Would you take the pay cut for your life back?#lawtwitter
— Miss EsqHire (@MissEsqHire) May 21, 2025
NV Algemene Transport-Expedite Onderneming Van Gend en Loos v Nederlandse Administratie der Belastingen [Legal Cheek on Instagram]
Every law partner wants junior lawyers to take initiative. Here’s what that looks like in practice [Randy Kramer on LinkedIn]
