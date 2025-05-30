The best social media posts of the week

PostsRound-up

🚨 Alan has returned. 😬 (IYKYK.) 👀 Yesterday, while reading the Legal Cheek article celebrating the government’s continued funding for solicitor apprenticeships (amazing news, btw!), I spotted this comment lurking in the replies… [Sian Wharf on LinkedIn]

Here are 7 things great summer associates say that make them memorable (in all the right ways). The “best” summer associates are the ones who show curiosity and a willingness to engage beyond the surface. [Alé Dalton on LinkedIn]

Hear me out but… [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

what do you mean Rock v Hard Place isn’t a real case, your honor [Matt Margolis on X]

sounds like a w to me [litigation_god on Instagram]

I always advise my clients that if we lose in the Court of Appeal we can always appeal to Marco Rubio. [Matthew Scott on X]

Dear junior lawyer, You need to ask questions. All the time. But in the right way. [Sarah Moon on LinkedIn]

Sir Chasm

The response to Alan does not have the impact it was intended to. Being able to identify sarcasm and parody is quite a useful marker when it comes to employment prospects in a profession where verbal understanding is key.

