Ban for solicitor apprentice accused of faking supervisor’s signature

On two documents uploaded to BPP’s portal



A solicitor apprentice has had restrictions placed on their legal employment following allegations they falsified their supervisor’s signature.

Matthew Senior, a former legal apprentice with Jordans Solicitors Yorkshire Limited, is alleged to have uploaded two documents containing “falsified signatures” of his supervising solicitor, Catherine Jane Matthews, to BPP Law School’s learning portal. The allegation was detailed in a notice published this week by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).”

Senior began his six-year apprenticeship in September 2022 and is alleged to have faked the signatures in March 2024.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) made Senior subject to a section 43 order, deeming his conduct serious “because it was found to be dishonest”.

The order means Senior, whose last known address was in West Yorkshire, must obtain SRA permission before he can work at a regulated law firm in the future.

He was also ordered to pay a proportion of the SRA’s costs of £600.