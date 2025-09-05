PostsNews

Mishcon posts 87% trainee retention score

By Legal Cheek on

Mishcon de Reya's London office
Mishcon de Reya has revealed that 26 of its 30 qualifying trainees have accepted newly qualified (NQ) solicitor roles at the firm, handing it a retention rate of 87%.

Daniel Lipman, partner and training principal at Mishcon, said:

“Our junior lawyers are the future of the firm and I am delighted that so many of this year’s trainees have accepted positions with us to continue their careers. I have been so impressed with how they’ve embraced every opportunity to learn and develop the skills to be the best lawyers they can be and I look forward to seeing their careers flourish at Mishcon de Reya.”

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows Mishcon takes on around 32 trainees each year, with newly qualified (NQ) solicitors earning £100,000.

Trainee retention rates: the story so far… 🤝

(scroll right if using 📱)

Firm Trainees Retained Retention Rate NQ Destinations
Wedlake Bell 8 8 100% 2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer 31 29 94% Undisclosed
Irwin Mitchell 53 48 91% 14 to Business Services Group; 12 to Medical Negligence; 9 to Court of Protection & Public Law & Human Rights; 8 to Private Client Group; 4 to Personal Injury; 1 to General Counsel
RPC 18 16 89% 6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
Watson Farley & Williams 18 16 89% 5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
Mishcon de Reya 30 26 87% Undisclosed
Clifford Chance 57 49 86% Undisclosed
Macfarlanes 28 24 86% Undisclosed
Baker McKenzie 20 17 85% 4 to disputes; 3 to employment; 2 each to corporate M&A and corporate energy & infrastructure; 1 each to corporate finance, corporate private equity, intellectual property, and financial services regulatory; 2 to antitrust & competition
Lewis Silkin 6 5 83% 2 to employment; 1 each to IP, corporate, and digital, creative & commerce
Linklaters 40 33 83% Undisclosed
Bird & Bird 20 15 75% 5 to commercial; 5 to IP; 2 to disputes; 2 to corporate; 1 to employment
Pinsent Masons 71 52 73% 19 to finance & projects; 13 to transactional; 10 to property; 10 to risk advisory
A&O Shearman 54 37 69% Undisclosed
Withers 14 9 65% Undisclosed

