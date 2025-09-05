Mishcon posts 87% trainee retention score

26 of 30

Mishcon de Reya has revealed that 26 of its 30 qualifying trainees have accepted newly qualified (NQ) solicitor roles at the firm, handing it a retention rate of 87%.

Daniel Lipman, partner and training principal at Mishcon, said:

“Our junior lawyers are the future of the firm and I am delighted that so many of this year’s trainees have accepted positions with us to continue their careers. I have been so impressed with how they’ve embraced every opportunity to learn and develop the skills to be the best lawyers they can be and I look forward to seeing their careers flourish at Mishcon de Reya.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows Mishcon takes on around 32 trainees each year, with newly qualified (NQ) solicitors earning £100,000.

Trainee retention rates: the story so far… 🤝

