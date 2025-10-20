Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Attorney General warns Tory attacks on justice could see judges quit and trials delayed [Mirror]
Woman investigated over husband’s use of assisted dying clinic wanted to argue case in court [The Guardian]
‘Legal aid saved me from my ex-husband’ [BBC News]
‘I was happy to pierce my ear in court,’ says lawyer who saved Claire’s [The Times] (£)
Dysfunctional county court system condemned by MPs [Landlord Today]
Carter-Ruck enabled the $4bn OneCoin fraud. Was it a crime? [Tax Policy Associates]
Jewish lawyer arrested after his Star of David ‘antagonised’ protesters [The Telegraph] (£)
“I think assisting someone’s escape after a murder is a tad worse than your average ‘I backsigned a doc. 5 years ago to avoid HMLR’s fines’ 🤣” [Legal Cheek comments]
Upcoming events 📅:
TOMORROW: The Legal Cheek Scotland Law Fair 2025 [Apply Now]
Tuesday 21 October: TC and vac scheme application masterclass [Apply Now]
Wednesday 22 October: What does an AI lawyer do at Bird & Bird? [Apply Now]
Thursday 23 October: Legal Cheek Live in the City [Apply Now]
Thursday 23 October Introduction to venture capital — with Cooley [Apply Now]
