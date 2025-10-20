Monday morning round-up

PostsRound-up

Attorney General warns Tory attacks on justice could see judges quit and trials delayed [Mirror]

Woman investigated over husband’s use of assisted dying clinic wanted to argue case in court [The Guardian]

‘Legal aid saved me from my ex-husband’ [BBC News]

‘I was happy to pierce my ear in court,’ says lawyer who saved Claire’s [The Times] (£)

Dysfunctional county court system condemned by MPs [Landlord Today]

Carter-Ruck enabled the $4bn OneCoin fraud. Was it a crime? [Tax Policy Associates]

Jewish lawyer arrested after his Star of David ‘antagonised’ protesters [The Telegraph] (£)

“I think assisting someone’s escape after a murder is a tad worse than your average ‘I backsigned a doc. 5 years ago to avoid HMLR’s fines’ 🤣” [Legal Cheek comments]

