Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Attorney General warns Tory attacks on justice could see judges quit and trials delayed [Mirror]

Woman investigated over husband’s use of assisted dying clinic wanted to argue case in court [The Guardian]

‘Legal aid saved me from my ex-husband’ [BBC News]

‘I was happy to pierce my ear in court,’ says lawyer who saved Claire’s [The Times] (£)

Dysfunctional county court system condemned by MPs [Landlord Today]

Carter-Ruck enabled the $4bn OneCoin fraud. Was it a crime? [Tax Policy Associates]

Jewish lawyer arrested after his Star of David ‘antagonised’ protesters [The Telegraph] (£)

“I think assisting someone’s escape after a murder is a tad worse than your average ‘I backsigned a doc. 5 years ago to avoid HMLR’s fines’ 🤣” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events 📅:

TOMORROW: The Legal Cheek Scotland Law Fair 2025 [Apply Now]

Tuesday 21 October: TC and vac scheme application masterclass [Apply Now]

Wednesday 22 October: What does an AI lawyer do at Bird & Bird? [Apply Now]

Thursday 23 October: Legal Cheek Live in the City [Apply Now]

Thursday 23 October Introduction to venture capital — with Cooley [Apply Now]